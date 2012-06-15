(Adds match resumes)
DONETSK, June 15 The Euro 2012 Group D game
between Ukraine and France resumed at 1700 GMT after a 55-minute
interruption having been suspended in the fifth minute due to
lightning and thunder amid torrential rain at the Donbass Arena
on Friday.
Referee Bjorn Kuipers ordered the players to go back to the
dressing-rooms with co-hosts Ukraine and France level at 0-0.
Fans, officials and reporters ran for cover and the stadium
was almost empty five minutes after the match was stopped.
There were fears the game could be abandoned but Kuipers and
UEFA officials inspected the pitch shortly before 1700 GMT and
decided it was in good enough condition for the match to
restart.
(Reporting by Mike Collett and Simon Evans; Writing by Julien
Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)