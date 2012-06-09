WARSAW, June 9 Facts and figures ahead of Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Ukraine and Sweden at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev: * Ukraine are playing in a Euro finals for the first time and, as joint hosts, did not have to qualify. * Ukraine's only other major tournament experience was at the 2006 World Cup in Germany where they reached the quarter-finals before losing 3-0 to Italy. * Ukraine do not have an exceptional home record. Though unbeaten in the last three matches they have hosted, they have lost four of the last eight and lost 1-0 to Greece in their last competitive match, a World Cup qualifier in Donetsk in November 2009. * Sweden have won their last four friendlies and qualified after winning eight out of 10 matches in their group. * Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives on great form, scoring in each of their last three matches. He was top scorer in Serie A this season, netting 28 goals for AC Milan. * Apart from reaching the semi-finals when playing at home in the 1992 tournament, Sweden have not fared well at Euro finals. Since 1992 they have appeared at three finals and won just two of 10 matches. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)