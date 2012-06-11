(Adds details)

KIEV, June 11 Andriy Shevchenko, who has been battling for fitness all season, was named in Ukraine's starting line-up as the co-hosts take on Sweden in their opening Euro 2012 Group D clash on Monday.

Shevchenko, who was not even sure he would be even picked in the squad by coach Oleg Blokhin, will partner Andriy Voronin up front.

His Sweden counterpart Erik Hamren is resting forward Johan Elmander with Markus Rosenberg being awarded a place in the starting line-up as a lone striker.

He will team up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic who starts in a free role as a playmaker.

Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 17-Taras Mykhalyk, 2-Evhen Selin; 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 18-Serhiy Nazarenko, 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka; 7-Andriy Shevchenko, 10-Andriy Voronin

Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 20-Ola Toivonen; 22-Markus Rosenberg

Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)