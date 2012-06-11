FEATURE-Soccer-European football struggles to find right balance
ZURICH, June 9 Cork City supporters will never forget the day that the Irish semi-professional side hosted Bayern Munich in a European tie at their tiny ground.
KIEV, June 11 Andriy Shevchenko, who has been battling for fitness all season, was named in Ukraine's starting line-up as the co-hosts take on Sweden in their opening Euro 2012 Group D clash on Monday.
Shevchenko, who was not even sure he would be even picked in the squad by coach Oleg Blokhin, will partner Andriy Voronin up front.
His Sweden counterpart Erik Hamren is resting forward Johan Elmander with Markus Rosenberg being awarded a place in the starting line-up as a lone striker.
He will team up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic who starts in a free role as a playmaker.
Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 17-Taras Mykhalyk, 2-Evhen Selin; 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 18-Serhiy Nazarenko, 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka; 7-Andriy Shevchenko, 10-Andriy Voronin
Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 20-Ola Toivonen; 22-Markus Rosenberg
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
NEW YORK/ZURICH, June 8 Julius Baer executives have told U.S. prosecutors that a former employee acted alone when he allegedly helped funnel kickbacks and bribery payments to a soccer official in the Americas, people familiar with the investigation told Reuters.