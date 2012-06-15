DONETSK, June 15 France replaced Patrice Evra with Gael Clichy and brought in Jeremy Menez in place of Florent Malouda for their Euro 2012 Group D match against Ukraine at the Donbass Arena on Friday.

Ukraine named the same lineup as the one that started Monday's 2-1 win over Sweden with veteran striker Andriy Shevchenko, who scored both goals against the Swedes, again leading the line.

Blanc, who had talked about possible changes since the 1-1 draw with England, also made one positional switch, moving Samir Nasri, who scored against England, from the right to the left of the attack, filing the role occupied by Malouda on Monday.

Menez will come in on the right to fill the gap vacated by Nasri and Clichy's inclusion is a straight swap for Evra.

Blanc made the changes to add pace to the French side after their laboured draw against England when they stretched their run without a win in a major tournament to eight matches since beating Portugal at the 2006 World Cup.

