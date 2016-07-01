LILLE, France, July 1 Rampant Wales defeated Belgium 3-1 to reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals with a victory that included a sensational strike by Hal Robson-Kanu and a goal for captain Ashley Williams on Friday.

Belgium had taken the lead with a powerful strike by Radja Nainggolan in the 13th minute which Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey got his fingertips on but could not keep out.

After that the pace the Belgians set in the opening stages subsided and Wales equalised in the 31st minute when Williams headed home a corner delivered by the excellent Aaron Ramsey.

Robson-Kanu, who got the Welsh winner against Slovakia in the group stage, made it in 2-1 in the 55th with a brilliant turn and shot inside the area from another Ramsey assist.

Substitute Sam Vokes put the icing on the cake for Wales with a superb header from a Chris Gunter cross after 85 minutes.

Wales, who reached the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup, will face Portugal on Wednesday but Ramsey will miss the match through suspension after collecting another yellow card. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Ken Ferris)