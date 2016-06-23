Wales must be ready for a physical contest against Northern Ireland in Saturday's Euro 2016 last 16 clash, their manager coach Chris Coleman said.

Wales, who topped Group B after their 2-0 win over Slovakia on Saturday, will play their second all-British game of the tournament in Paris after they lost 2-1 to England in their opener.

Despite losing 1-0 to Germany on Tuesday, Northern Ireland, who finished third in their group on three points, were assured of being among the best four third-placed teams.

"We can learn from the game against England, being a British derby. It will be a great game, good teams who have done well, very well to get as far as they have and it will be whoever gets it right on the day," Coleman told reporters in France.

"Northern Ireland are physical. They get the ball forward quicker. That's where their strength is. They are superbly organised and defensively so difficult to break down. They are excellent from set plays."

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Julien Pretot)