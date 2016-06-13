Britain Football Soccer - Wales Press Conference - The Vale Resort, Hensol, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 1/6/16Wales' Wayne Hennessey poses after the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge/ Livepic

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey will have a pain-killing injection in his back so he can play against England in his country's second European Championship Group B encounter on Thursday.

The 29-year-old missed the 2-1 win over Slovakia in Bordeaux on Saturday after injuring his back in training, with the 22-year-old Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward making his first start for Wales instead.

"I had a similar one (back spasm) and missed the Liverpool game at home for Crystal Palace (in March). So I'll have an injection now and I will probably be back in 24 hours, which sounds crazy," Hennessey told reporters.

"It is one of those things, but it is a quick turnaround, you go from broke to mended in about 24 hours, which is good."

Hennessey, who has made 56 appearances for Wales, kept seven clean sheets in 10 qualifying matches, conceding just four goals.

Wales, who marked their first appearance at a major tournament since 1958 with that win over Slovakia and would guarantee a place in the knockout stage with a win over England, face Russia in their final group game on June 20.

