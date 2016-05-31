May 31 Injured midfielder Joe Ledley was named on Tuesday in the Wales squad for next month's European Championship while Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett missed out.

Ledley, 29, had been a doubt for the tournament after he fractured his leg in Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over Stoke City this month. He missed the FA Cup final loss to Manchester United.

"With this type of injury, he's ahead of the curve. We think he's got a good chance for that (Slovakia) game (on June 11)," manager Chris Coleman told reporters on Tuesday.

Wales qualified for their first major tournament finals since 1958 and will face Russia, England and Slovakia in Group B in France.

Midfielder Emyr Huws, defender Adam Matthews and striker Wes Burns also failed to make the squad.