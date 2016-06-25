PARIS Kyle Lafferty has returned to Northern Ireland's starting lineup for their Euro 2016 last-16 game against an unchanged Wales team at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Lafferty, Northern Ireland's top scorer in qualifying with seven goals, starts as a lone forward in place of Conor Washington, who drops to the bench, in the only change made by either manager for the clash between the two British sides.

It is the first time that either country has made it to the knockout rounds of a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup and the winners will face Hungary or Belgium in the quarter-finals in Lille.

Wales will start as favourites for the clash having topped their group to reach the last 16. Northern Ireland scraped into the second round as one of the four best third-place sides.

