Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
BORDEAUX, France Wayne Hennessey, the only experienced international goalkeeper in the Wales squad, will miss the opening match of Group B against Slovakia on Saturday.
He took part in the warm-up but left the field holding his back.
Danny Ward, of Liverpool, will replace Hennessey, starting the biggest game of his career after making his debut only in March.
Midfielder Joe Ledley, who broke a leg just five weeks ago, is fit to be among the substitutes but Dave Edwards will start alongside Joe Allen as the other holding player.
Slovakia's coach Jan Kozak has developed a settled side, which recently won 3-1 away to world champions Germany.
They also lack a prolific striker, however, and are relying today on Michal Duris rather than Adam Nemec.
Both teams rely heavily on one player, Wales looking to their totem Gareth Bale while Napoli's Marek Hamsik will direct operations from midfield for Slovakia.
MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday a firm offer to coach Argentina would be too tempting to turn down, adding negotiations between his native country and the La Liga club were well advanced.