CARDIFF, June 12 Wales fans probably did not need a reminder of Gareth Bale's abilities but he gave them another showcase of his talents and scored a superbly taken goal to seal a crucial 1-0 win over Belgium on Friday.

The Real Madrid winger might have thought at the outset of his international career that major tournaments were a distant dream, but he is doing his best to defy expectations and propel Wales almost single-handedly into Euro 2016.

Wales top qualifying Group B, three points clear of the highly-fancied Belgians after Bale's expertly taken first-half finish allowed them to shut up shop and claim a precious three points to move potentially within two wins of qualification.

With their last and only major tournament experience coming at the 1958 World Cup, a mythical finishing line that has defied previous Wales greats such as Ian Rush, Mark Hughes and Ryan Giggs is now in sight.

"It's hard to put it into words. We prepared well, played some good football and battled in every area," Bale told Sky Sports.

"After 70 minutes I was gone. The gaffer said to leave nothing out there on the pitch and we did that. Now we can enjoy our summer."

"We know the position we're in and we'll enjoy this evening. There's a long way to go but when the next game comes along we'll be ready to do the business."

Wales next qualifier is away to Cyprus in September.

THE DIFFERENCE

Bale proved the difference with a superb finish, capitalising on a terrible header back towards his own goal by Radja Nainggolan to control calmly, turn and slot his finish beneath goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The winger will now rightly steal the headlines again but the Welsh defence deserves an honourable mention after another superb shut out.

After Wales took the lead, it was backs to the wall, but a Belgian frontline laced with talents such as Eden Hazard and Christian Benteke could not find a breakthrough.

Wales have now conceded just two goals, and none from open play, in their six qualifiers.

"We defended like demons and the fans were incredible," Wales boss Chris Coleman said.

"It was not one of our best performances but we just dug in. That is what we do when we don't play well, we sacrifice some imagination but dig in as a team.

"We stood up to what Belgium wanted to do. To do anything tonight we needed everything, we couldn't hold back and we got that and more." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)