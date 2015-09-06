(Adds details, quotes)

CARDIFF, Sept 6 Wales will have to wait to book their place at Euro 2016 after they failed to break down a defensive Israel in a goalless draw in Cardiff on Sunday that kept them top of Group B but left the champagne on ice.

Bidding to qualify for their first major tournament since the World Cup in 1958, they might not have to wait for more than a few hours to pop the corks should Belgium fail to win in Cyprus later on Sunday.

Wales lead the way with 18 points, four clear of Belgium in second and five ahead of Israel in third. They will all have two games to play after Sunday's fixtures.

Wales, who require one point from games away to Bosnia and at home to Andorra, had a handful of chances to clinch victory with Aaron Ramsey spurning their best opportunity when he headed over in the first half.

Simon Church thought he had won it in the final minute of stoppage time but was ruled offside when he headed the ball into the net.

"They made it difficult for us, we wanted a win but it is another point and another clean sheet," Wales captain Ashley Williams told Sky Sports.

"We wanted to get it done and dusted today but is has been a positive week with four points."

Backed by a raucous home crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales made a fast start and dominated the early possession but stuggled to find a breakthrough against Israel's deep-lying defence.

Chances were limited in the first half although Arsenal midfielder Ramsey wasted a superb opportunity on 10 minutes when he headed over a gaping net from close range after Andy King's shot had been blocked by keeper Ofir Marciano.

Israel came out of their shell after the break, pushing further up the pitch, but that merely encouraged Wales's efforts to find a winner.

Talisman Gareth Bale lifted a free kick over the bar from the edge of the area two minutes after the break, but was not at his match-winning best as the hosts continued to pile forward.

A corner by Ramsey found King but his powerful header was saved by Marciano and Hal Robson-Kanu had loud appeals for a penalty waved away when the ball hit Eytan Tibi on the arm as the Wales forward was poised to volley.

The noise levels increased as Wales pressed in the final stages and the stadium erupted when Church headed the ball past Marciano only for their celebrations to be curtailed by the linesman's flag.