April 25 Cardiff has submitted a bid to UEFA to be a host city for the 2020 European Championship, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Friday.

With around 30 countries expected to apply, Cardiff's Millennium Stadium has bid for a package of matches consisting of three group games plus a last-16 or quarter-final match.

"We believe that we have a strong and compelling proposition," Jonathan Ford, chief executive of the FAW, said in a statement.

"The Millennium Stadium, with a capacity of almost 75,000 as well as 100 hospitality boxes, would generate a significant financial contribution for UEFA."

Euro 2020 will be held in 13 cities across the continent to mark the competition's 60th anniversary, with the semi-finals and final to be played in the same stadium.

UEFA is due to announce the host cities in September. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)