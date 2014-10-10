CARDIFF Oct 10 A superb performance by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey allowed Wales to hold Bosnia to a goalless stalemate in a lively Euro 2016 Group B qualifier at the Cardiff City stadium on Friday.

The result left Wales with four points from two games while Bosnia have one and plenty of work to do after losing their opening game 2-1 to Cyprus at home last month.

Welsh forward Gareth Bale and Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko both had a quiet game as their markers gave them preciously little room to operate on a slippery surface, with the visitors creating more chances.

Despite that Bale had a fierce angled shot tipped away for a corner by Asmir Begovic in the dying moments to deny Wales victory.

A high-tempo first half, in which Hennessey kept out a bouncing Miralem Pjanic shot from 25 metres, was followed by an even more eventful second period as the 27-year old Crystal Palace keeper produced a string of good saves.

He twice denied midfielder Haris Medunjanin and also palmed away a cheeky Dzeko header in a frantic 15-minute spell as the Bosnians, roared on by 3,000 noisy away fans, pressed forward after the interval.

Wales missed their best chance when captain Ashley Williams headed over the bar with the goal at his mercy in the 77th minute after Bale delivered a teasing cross from the left.

Hennessey again rescued the Welsh when he tipped over a viciously swerving free kick by Pjanic as the home team held off the more adventurous Bosnians in the closing stages.

Wales nearly grabbed a late winner when Begovic somehow clawed out an arrowed Bale scorcher from 20 metres after the Real Madrid winger weaved his way past two markers on the left flank.

