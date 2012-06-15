WARSAW, June 15 The 55-minute storm delay in Friday's Euro 2012 Group D match between Ukraine and France brought back memories of the West Germany v Poland match at the 1974 World Cup when a downpour was said to have had a major impact on the result.

The start of the second group phase match in Franfurt to decide who would progress to the final was delayed by 30 minutes after the heavens opened in the afternoon and the stadium was subjected to a torrential 40-minute downpour.

Fire fighters pumped water from the pitch and volunteers pushed steel rollers to try to clear the water and with postponement not an option due to the tight tournament schedule the referee decided that the game could go ahead.

The match, known in Germany as the "Frankfurt water fight" and in Poland as the "match on the water", ended in a 1-0 win for the Germans, clinched with a 76th-minute goal by striker Gerd Mueller.

The Poles were the more gifted team technically but the water-logged conditions made it difficult for them to play their usual game.

West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer is said to have remarked that under normal conditions his team would not have had a chance of victory.

The Germans went on to win the World Cup, beating the Netherlands in the final.

Torrential downpours also struck a Euro 2008 match dubbed the "Bath of Basel" when Turkey beat Switzerland 2-1, though there were no delays in play.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, editing by Ed Osmond)