Spain's national soccer player Xavi Hernandez (L) attends a training session at the team's training center in Kirscha in Donetsk June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

DONETSK Holders Spain will be given their sternest Euro 2012 test yet against Iberian rivals Portugal and their in-form forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the first semi-final later on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on Spain coach Vincente del Bosque to see if he continues his policy of not starting with a striker.

The scampering Ronaldo is set to be marked by Real Madrid team mate Alvaro Arbeloa in Donetsk.

Germany and Italy will meanwhile be continuing their preparations for Thursday's second semi-final in Warsaw.

The final is in Kiev on Sunday.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)