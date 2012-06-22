GDANSK, June 22 Germany dictated terms to Greece
with a crushing 4-2 victory to reach the Euro 2012 semi-finals
on Friday in a mostly one-sided game that was given extra spice
by the economic and political tensions between the two
countries.
Germany, watched by Chancellor Angela Merkel, a hated figure
in Greece who for many personifies the painful bail-out
conditions imposed on the country, were easy winners in the end
and will face England or Italy for a place in the final.
Greece, hoping for a repeat of their unlikely Euro 2004
triumph, produced some stout defending in the first half but
were sent home by clinical German finishing to the delight of
Merkel who leapt out of her seat to celebrate their goals.
"Of course, we desperately wanted to win, and it would have
been amazing for people back in Greece," said 42-year-old Aliks
Fotiou, a Greek who lives in Zurich and had flown to Poland with
his sister and her two daughters.
"At least we got two goals and that gives us some
compensation. We tried hard but Germany are just such a powerful
team."
There were no signs of the disputes between the countries
spilling over into trouble at the stadium with fans focused on
the high stakes drama on the pitch.
"Yes there was all this hype beforehand but I think all the
fans from Greece and Germany and Poland helped make it a really
warm, friendly occasion - a football festival," said Joerg
Himmler, 47, who had travelled 20 hours by train from Heidelberg
to reach Gdansk.
EURO ZONE THEME
While the fans may have concentrated on the football, the
German and Greek newspapers had talked up the euro zone theme
with enthusiasm.
"Bye-bye Greeks, we can't rescue you today!" the top-selling
Bild proclaimed on Friday's front page in the colours of the
Greek flag.
"Bankrupt THEM," blared leading Greek paper Sport Day.
Even the respected daily Kathimerini drummed home to Greeks
that the match was against a foe popularly blamed for saddling
Greece with a punitive austerity programme, chronic unemployment
and years of deep economic recession.
"Whoever thinks today's match is just a game is wrong," the
paper wrote, vowing it was "politics (maybe even war) by other
means".
On the field, though, Germany, who have never lost to
Greece, dominated possession from the outset although they had
to wait 39 minutes to break down a dogged Greek side when
Philipp Lahm's swerving effort put them in front.
However, they were stunned 10 minutes after halftime when
Giorgos Samaras levelled, finishing off a swift counter-attack.
Sami Khedira's rasping volley and a header from Miroslav
Klose, his 64th goal for his country, then eased Germany's
nerves before Marco Reus added a fourth.
Greece grabbed a late consolation, marginally reducing the
deficit with a penalty from Dimitris Salpingidis.
The tournament continues with holders Spain facing France in
Donetsk, Ukraine on Saturday before England and Italy clash on
Sunday in Kiev.
POSTIGA OUT
Portugal striker Helder Postiga has been ruled out of next
week's semi-final against the Spanish or French with a thigh
injury, the Portuguese Football Federation said.
Postiga pulled up late in the first half of their 1-0
quarter-final win over the Czech Republic and was carried off
the pitch on a stretcher clutching his right leg.
Looking ahead, UEFA have defended plans to expand the
tournament by eight teams to 24 for the next edition to be held
in France in 2016.
Euro 2012 director Martin Kallen said on Friday that
expansion would broaden participation but would not dilute the
quality of the tournament.
"At the moment we have the best teams here, but there are
great teams who are not," he said, listing Switzerland, Romania,
Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovenia and Norway as examples.
"The Scots are also not here - they bring a lot of emotions,
a lot of atmosphere with them. We need to see how 2016 will be.
For sure this tournament will be more and more looked at because
more nations can participate," he said.
Czech Republic striker Milan Baros, who scored 41 times in
93 appearances for his country, retired from international
football following their 1-0 quarter-final defeat by Portugal,
the Czech football federation said.
The aftershock of the violent clashes in Warsaw earlier in
the tournament continued with Russia's Foreign Ministry urging
Poland on Friday to release detained Russian soccer fans.
The Russians were held 10 days ago after street battles with
Poles on the night their teams met in a Group A match.
Poland's Foreign Ministry responded with a statement saying
the matter would be dealt with under "currently applicable law".
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Additional reporting by Alexandra
Hudson; editing by Ken Ferris)