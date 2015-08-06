Boro charged by FA for failing to control players
Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
AMSTERDAM Police detained at least 60 soccer supporters in the city of Arnhem on Thursday after violence broke out ahead of a Europa League qualifying game between Vitesse and Southampton, news agency ANP reported.
One police officer was injured during clashes with rioters, who brawled and threw chairs in the town's main square. Police on horseback charged the crowd to break up fighting rival supporters, ANP said.
It was unclear if any supporters were injured. Most of those detained were fans of the Dutch side, it said.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Toby Davis)
Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
WELLINGTON New Zealand's Southern Alps are familiar to millions around the world as the jaw-dropping backdrop to the "Lord of the Rings" movies but they have proved far less precious in producing Winter Olympians than their northern equivalent.