April 3 Porto have been fined 20,000 euros ($26,506)
after their fans were found guilty of aiming racist abuse at
Manchester City's Italian forward Mario Balotelli, the English
Premier League club said on Tuesday.
City complained about Balotelli's treatment after their 2-1
win away to the Portuguese side in the Europa League on Feb. 16
in the round of 32.
"The UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body has imposed a fine
of 20,000 euros on FC Porto for racist conduct of their
supporters..." said a UEFA statement published on City's website
(www.mcfc.co.uk).
Porto, who have three days to appeal, said at the time they
were surprised about the complaint and nothing abnormal had
happened during the game.
A spokesman said chants from Porto and City fans in support
of their respective players Hulk and Sergio 'Kun' Aguero could
have been mistaken for other sounds.
The Portuguese club said they had no previous record of
racism and were proud to field a multi-racial team.
However, Porto fans told Reuters they had briefly heard
monkey chants from a part of the stadium after a foul by
Balotelli.
($=0.754 euros)
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)