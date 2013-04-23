BASEL, Switzerland, April 23 Basel occupy a kind of no man's land where they are a bit too good for Switzerland yet not quite strong enough to compete with Europe's elite, according to president Bernhard Heusler.

The Swiss league champions, who host Chelsea in a Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, like to be seen as a club who do everything right.

Basel train and develop local players, keep ticket prices affordable for fans, shun rich investors and are financially viable.

They have been rewarded with three successive national league titles, two consecutive Swiss Cup wins and boast an impressive average attendance of 28,000.

However, when it comes to European competition they have to accept the role of minnows, a situation they share with many clubs from outside the big five leagues of England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

"We are in a special situation where we have won the championship three times in a row but on the other hand the investment we need for the Champions League is too high for the reality of the national league," Heusler told Reuters in an interview.

"We are walking a tightrope and this is something we share with a lot of clubs. I know the Chelsea supporters will think of us as just a small Swiss club."

In bygone days teams from Switzerland occasionally reached the semi-finals of the European Cup while clubs from Belgium, Romania, Scotland, Sweden and Greece all got as far as the final.

The gap now between the big five leagues and the rest is getting ever wider and Basel are typical of a small club who find that mounting a challenge for the Champions League is simply beyond their means.

Instead they have to be content with domestic dominance and the second-tier Europa League.

Remembering how FC Zurich reached the European Cup semi-finals 36 years ago, Heusler said: "That seems impossible nowadays.

BIG THING

"It is not so long ago that in Switzerland you could watch one English match every year, the FA Cup final. Everybody would watch it on television and that was the big thing.

"Nowadays fans can watch English league games 10 times a week if they want. They can watch Barcelona every week too so it's understandable the level of expectation has risen," added Heusler.

"I believe all leagues in Europe below the top five are suffering a bit because of this."

Despite their excellent home gates, the money generated from gate receipts, television rights and sponsorship is still only enough to generate revenue of between 30 million ($31.82 million) to 35 million Swiss francs a season.

Annual expenditure is around 40 to 45 million Swiss francs with Basel using other sources such as transfer sales and income from European competition to bridge the gap.

The best academy products, such as Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka, often leave early in their careers for foreign teams but Heusler emphasised the club do not count on transfer income every season.

"We don't budget for it," he said. "It would be easy to generate 30 or 40 million Swiss francs out of transfers in one year but then we would lose the quality in the squad.

"I want to strengthen the basis of the club's finances so this gap will be smaller and we can afford not to be successful for two or three years in a row without being afraid the club will go belly up."

Basel have adopted a three-tier structure in their squad.

One third consists of experienced Swiss or foreign players, another third of youngsters raised at the club and the remainder is made up of foreigners who use the Swiss champions as a springboard to a career in one of the bigger leagues.

Despite his delight at Basel's Europa League progress, Heusler said it was not the same competition as the Champions League where they reached the last 16 a year ago.

"We played AS Roma in successive years, one year in the Europa League and one in the Champions League," he explained.

"In the Europa League we had 15,000 people and we had trouble getting that many. One year later we had 36,000, fully sold out.

"It's the money. People can tell me what they want but at the end of the day the huge amounts of money in the Champions League have brought about a huge difference in the way the competitions are looked at by the public," said Heusler.

"People believe it's much more important to play a Champions League game than a Europa League game which is sad in a way.

"I remember the times when we had the European Cup, UEFA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup and as a fan at the time it was not important for me where we played, it was just wonderful to play in Europe."