Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
April 11 FC Basel 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 - Europa League quarter-final second leg result after extra time FC Basel win 4-1 on penalties, aggregate score 4-4 (Halftime 1-1, 90 minutes 2-2) At St Jakob Park, Basel Scorers: FC Basel - Mohamed Salah 27, Aleksander Dragovic 49 Tottenham Hotspur - Clint Dempsey 23, 82 Red card: Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur 90) Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,500 FC Basel: 1-Yann Sommer; 4-Philipp Degen, 16-Fabian Schaer, 6-Aleksander Dragovic, 3-Park Joo Ho; 33-Mohamed Elneny, 20-Fabian Frei, 8-Serey Die (21-Marcelo Diaz 59); 22-Mohamed Salah (11-Alexander Frei 111), 14-Valentin Stocker (27-Markus Steinhoefer 70); 9-Marco Streller Tottenham Hotspur: 24-Brad Friedel; 28-Kyle Walker, 20-Michael Dawson, 5-Jan Vertonghen, 16-Kyle Naughton (32-Benoit Assou-Ekotto 79); 19-Mousa Dembele (46-Thomas Carroll 59), 8-Scott Parker (6-Tom Huddlestone 78); 14-Lewis Holtby, 2-Clint Dempsey, 22-Gylfi Sigurdsson; 10-Emmanuel Adebayor Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal) (Compiled by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.