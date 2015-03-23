LONDON, March 23 Scottish champions Celtic have been fined 8,000 euros ($8,749) by UEFA for the misconduct of their players during a Europa League tie against Inter Milan in Italy last month.

The two teams were also fined 5,000 euros each after fans let off fireworks inside the San Siro, European soccer's ruling body UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

The second-leg tie, which Inter won 1-0 for a 4-3 aggregate victory, was littered with yellow cards. There were six for Celtic, including two for Virgil van Dijk, and two for Inter.

Van Dijk was sent off before halftime for a foul on Mauro Icardi that resulted in his second booking.

