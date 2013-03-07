Muttering Murray struggles to tame big-hitter Klizan
PARIS Andy Murray's struggles on clay this season came back to plague him on Thursday as he ground out an unconvincing 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) win against Slovakian big-hitter Martin Klizan.
BUCHAREST Chelsea's visit to Steaua Bucharest for a Europa League last-16 first leg later on Thursday will break the National Arena's attendance record following a frenzied buying spree for tickets.
"We'll see a record as more than 55,000 will watch the game," Steaua general manager Mihai Stoica told local media on Thursday.
"Steaua fans know how to create a great atmosphere so we'll see something unique tonight."
Romanian league leaders Steaua, who won the European Cup in 1986 by beating Barcelona in the final, edged past Ajax Amsterdam 4-2 on penalties in the last 32 of the Europa League.
Chelsea, who this season became the first holders to fail to progress beyond the group stages of the Champions League, eliminated Sparta Prague in the previous round of Europe's second-tier club competition.
The 55,600-capacity National Arena's attendance record was set in October when 53,329 watched the 2014 World Cup qualifier between Romania and Netherlands.
(Writing by Angel Krasimirov)
PARIS Andy Murray's struggles on clay this season came back to plague him on Thursday as he ground out an unconvincing 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) win against Slovakian big-hitter Martin Klizan.
MELBOURNE Tennis great Martina Navratilova has launched a stinging attack on former world number one Margaret Court, calling the Australian a "homophobe" and accusing her of demonising the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.