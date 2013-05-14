Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
May 14 Chelsea's 2012-13 Europa League results ahead of Wednesday's final against Benfica in Amsterdam: Stage Result Opposition Scorers Last 32 1-0 Sparta Prague (away) Oscar 1-1 Sparta (home) Hazard Last 16 0-1 Steaua Bucharest (away) 3-1 Steaua (home) Mata, Terry, Torres Quarter-final 3-1 Rubin Kazan (home) Torres 2, Moses 2-3 Rubin (away) Torres, Moses Semi-final 2-1 Basel (away) Moses, David Luiz 3-1 Basel (home) Torres, Moses, Luiz (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; edited by Justin Palmer)
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.