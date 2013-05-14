May 14 Chelsea's 2012-13 Europa League results ahead of Wednesday's final against Benfica in Amsterdam: Stage Result Opposition Scorers Last 32 1-0 Sparta Prague (away) Oscar 1-1 Sparta (home) Hazard Last 16 0-1 Steaua Bucharest (away) 3-1 Steaua (home) Mata, Terry, Torres Quarter-final 3-1 Rubin Kazan (home) Torres 2, Moses 2-3 Rubin (away) Torres, Moses Semi-final 2-1 Basel (away) Moses, David Luiz 3-1 Basel (home) Torres, Moses, Luiz (Compiled by Tony Jimenez; edited by Justin Palmer)