AMSTERDAM May 14 Chelsea winger Eden Hazard will miss Wednesday's Europa League final against Benfica with a hamstring strain while John Terry's ankle problem is still being assessed, interim manager Rafa Benitez told a news conference on Tuesday.

The pair were injured in Saturday's Premier League win at Aston Villa and Terry will be hoping to prove his fitness after missing last season's Champions League final win over Bayern Munich through suspension. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Editing by Ken Ferris)