SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
(Adds attendance)
May 2 Chelsea 3 FC Basel 1 - Europa League semi-final second leg result on Thursday (Chelsea won 5-2 on aggregate)
At Stamford Bridge, London:
Scorers:
Chelsea - Fernando Torres 50, Victor Moses 52, David Luiz 59
FC Basel - Mohamed Salah 45+1
Halftime: 0-1
Attendance: 39,403
Teams
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 4-David Luiz (57-Nathan Ake 81), 24-Gary Cahill, 34-Ryan Bertrand; 13-Victor Moses, 7-Ramires (11-Oscar 66), 8-Frank Lampard, 17-Eden Hazard (10-Juan Mata 75); 9-Fernando Torres
FC Basel: 1-Yann Sommer; 15-Kay Voser, 16-Fabian Schar, 26-Gaston Sauro, 27-Markus Steinhofer, 20-Fabian Frei (21-Marcelo Diaz 75), 22-Mohamed Salah, 8-Geoffrey Serey Die, 33-Mohamed Elneny, 14-Valentin Stocker (4-Philipp Egen 62); 9-Marco Streller (31-Jacques Zoua 62)
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alison Wildey)
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.