SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
LONDON May 2 Teams for Thursday's Europa League semi-final second leg between Chelsea and FC Basel at Stamford Bridge:
Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 4-David Luiz, 24-Gary Cahill, 34-Ryan Bertrand; 13-Victor Moses, 7-Ramires, 8-Frank Lampard, 17-Eden Hazard; 9-Fernando Torres
FC Basel: 1-Yann Sommer; 15-Kay Voser, 16-Fabian Schar, 26-Gaston Sauro, 27-Markus Steinhofer, 20-Fabian Frei, 22-Mohamed Salah, 8-Geoffrey Serey Die, 33-Mohamed Elneny, 14-Valentin Stocker; 9-Marco Streller
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.