NYON, Switzerland Dec 14 Monday's draw for the last 32 of the Europa League:
Valencia v Rapid Vienna
Fiorentina v Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund v Porto
Fenerbahce v Lokomotiv Moscow
Anderlecht v Olympiakos Piraeus
Midtjylland v Manchester United
FC Augsburg v Liverpool
Sparta Prague v FK Krasnodar
Galatasaray v Lazio
Sion v Braga
Shakhtar Donetsk v Schalke 04
Olympique de Marseille v Athletic Bilbao
Sevilla v Molde
Sporting Lisbon v Bayer Leverkusen
Villarreal v Napoli
St Etienne v FC Basel
(First legs on Feb. 18. Return legs on Feb. 25.)