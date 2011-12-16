(Adds Round of 16 fixtures) Dec 16 Draw for the Europa League Round of 32 made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday: 1. Porto v Manchester City 2. Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United 3. Lokomotiv Moscow v Athletic Bilbao 4. Salzburg v Metalist Kharkiv 5. Stoke City v Valencia 6. Rubin Kazan v Olympiakos Piraeus 7. AZ Alkmaar v Anderlecht 8. Lazio v Atletico Madrid 9. Steaua Bucharest v Twente Enschede 10. Viktoria Plzen v Schalke 04 11. Wisla Krakow v Standard Liege 12. Braga v Besiktas 13. Udinese v PAOK Salonika 14. Trabzonspor v PSV Eindhoven 15. Hanover 96 v Club Bruges 16. Legia Warsaw v Sporting * First legs to be played Feb. 16, second legs Feb. 23 - - Round of 16 Winner of match 4 v Winner of match 6 Winner of match 16 v Winner of match 1 Winner of match 9 v Winner of match 10 Winner of match 11 v Winner of match 15 Winner of match 5 v Winner of match 14 Winner of match 7 v Winner of match 13 Winner of match 8 v Winner of match 12 Winner of match 2 v Winner of match 3 * First legs to be played March 8, second legs March 15 - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ) Please double-click on the newslink: for Champions League soccer stories