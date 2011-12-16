(Adds Round of 16 fixtures)
Dec 16 Draw for the Europa League Round of
32 made in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday:
1. Porto v Manchester City
2. Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United
3. Lokomotiv Moscow v Athletic Bilbao
4. Salzburg v Metalist Kharkiv
5. Stoke City v Valencia
6. Rubin Kazan v Olympiakos Piraeus
7. AZ Alkmaar v Anderlecht
8. Lazio v Atletico Madrid
9. Steaua Bucharest v Twente Enschede
10. Viktoria Plzen v Schalke 04
11. Wisla Krakow v Standard Liege
12. Braga v Besiktas
13. Udinese v PAOK Salonika
14. Trabzonspor v PSV Eindhoven
15. Hanover 96 v Club Bruges
16. Legia Warsaw v Sporting
* First legs to be played Feb. 16, second legs Feb. 23
Round of 16
Winner of match 4 v Winner of match 6
Winner of match 16 v Winner of match 1
Winner of match 9 v Winner of match 10
Winner of match 11 v Winner of match 15
Winner of match 5 v Winner of match 14
Winner of match 7 v Winner of match 13
Winner of match 8 v Winner of match 12
Winner of match 2 v Winner of match 3
* First legs to be played March 8, second legs March 15
