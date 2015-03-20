UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
NYON, Switzerland, March 20 The Europa League quarter-final draw was made on Friday.
Sevilla v Zenit St Petersburg
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Club Bruges
Dynamo Kiev v Fiorentina
VfL Wolfsburg v Napoli
Ties to be played April 16 and 23 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.