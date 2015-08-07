SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON, May 7 Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
NYON, Switzerland, Aug 7 The draw for the Europa League playoff round was made on Friday. Altach (Austria) v Belenenses (Portugal) Zilina (Slovakia) v Athletic Bilbao (Spain) Steaua Bucharest(Romania) v Rosenborg(Norway) Zarya Luhansk (Ukraine) v Legia Warsaw (Poland) Viktoria Plzen (Czech) v Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) Milsami Orhei (Moldova) v St Etienne (France) Jablonec (Czech Republic) v Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) Young Boys (Switzerland) v Qarabag (Azerbaijan) Molde(Norway) v Standard Liege (Belgium) PAOK Salonika (Greece) v Brondby (Denmark) Girondins Bordeaux (France) v Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) Lech Poznan (Poland) v Videoton (Hungary) Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) v Salzburg (Austria) Rabotnicki Skopje (Macedonia) v Rubin Kazan(Russia Liberec(Czech Republic) v Hajduk Split (Croatia) Atromitos Athinon (Greece) v Fenerbahce(Turkey) Panathinaikos(Greece) v FK Qabala (Azerbaijan) Southampton (England) v Midtjylland (Denmark) FC Astra (Romania) v AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) Odd Grenland (Norway) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany) FK Krasnodar (Russia) v HJK Helsinki (Finland) FC Thun (Switzerland) v Sparta Prague (Czech) Matches to take place Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Arsenal win 2-0 to end Manchester United's 25-game unbeaten run