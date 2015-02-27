Feb 27 The draw for the Europa League last 16 made on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland:

Everton v Dynamo Kiev

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Ajax Amsterdam

Zenit St Petersburg v Torino

VfL Wolfsburg v Inter Milan

Villarreal v Sevilla

Napoli v Dinamo Moscow

Club Bruges v Besiktas

Fiorentina v AS Roma

The two-legged ties will be played on March 12 and March 19.

(Editing by Toby Davis)