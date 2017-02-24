SHOWCASE-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Francesca Schiavone - player profiles
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Feb 24 Draw for the last 16 of the Europa League:
Celta Vigo (Spain) v FC Krasnodar (Russia)
Apoel FC (Cyprus) v Anderlecht (Belgium)
Schalke (Germany) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany)
Olympique Lyon (France) v Roma (Italy)
Rostov (Russia) v Manchester United (England)
Olympiacos (Greece) v Besiktas (Turkey)
Gent (Belgium) v Genk (Belgium)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) v Ajax (Netherlands)
First legs to be played on March 9, second legs March 16
(Editing by Martyn Herman)
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday: