MONACO, Aug 29 The draw for the 2014-15 Europa League group stage made in Monaco on Friday: Group A Villarreal (Spain) Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany) FC Zurich (Switzerland) Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) Group B FC Copenhagen (Denmark) Club Bruges (Belgium) Torino (Italy) HJK Helsinki (Finland) Group C Tottenham Hotspur (England) Besiktas (Turkey) Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) Asteras (Greece) Group D Salzburg (Austria) Celtic (Scotland) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) FC Astra (Romania) Group E PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Panathinaikos (Greece) Estoril (Portugal) Dynamo Moscow (Russia) Group F Inter Milan (Italy) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) St Etienne (France) Qarabag (Azerbaijan) Group G Sevilla (Spain) Standard Liege (Belgium) Feyenoord (Netherlands) HNK Rijeka (Croatia) Group H Lille (France) Vfl Wolfsburg (Germany) Everton (England) FK Krasnodar (Russia) Group I Napoli (Italy) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) Young Boys (Switzerland) Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) Group J Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) Rio Ave (Portugal) AaB Aalborg (Denmark) Group K Fiorentina (Italy) PAOK Salonika (Greece) En Avant Guingamp (France) Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) Group L Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) Trabzonspor (Turkey) Legia Warsaw (Poland) Lokeren (Belgium) Group stage matches begin Sept. 18. The final will be in Warsaw on May 27, 2015. (Compiled by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)