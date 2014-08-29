Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
MONACO, Aug 29 The draw for the 2014-15 Europa League group stage made in Monaco on Friday: Group A Villarreal (Spain) Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany) FC Zurich (Switzerland) Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) Group B FC Copenhagen (Denmark) Club Bruges (Belgium) Torino (Italy) HJK Helsinki (Finland) Group C Tottenham Hotspur (England) Besiktas (Turkey) Partizan Belgrade (Serbia) Asteras (Greece) Group D Salzburg (Austria) Celtic (Scotland) Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) FC Astra (Romania) Group E PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) Panathinaikos (Greece) Estoril (Portugal) Dynamo Moscow (Russia) Group F Inter Milan (Italy) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) St Etienne (France) Qarabag (Azerbaijan) Group G Sevilla (Spain) Standard Liege (Belgium) Feyenoord (Netherlands) HNK Rijeka (Croatia) Group H Lille (France) Vfl Wolfsburg (Germany) Everton (England) FK Krasnodar (Russia) Group I Napoli (Italy) Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) Young Boys (Switzerland) Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) Group J Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) Rio Ave (Portugal) AaB Aalborg (Denmark) Group K Fiorentina (Italy) PAOK Salonika (Greece) En Avant Guingamp (France) Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) Group L Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) Trabzonspor (Turkey) Legia Warsaw (Poland) Lokeren (Belgium) Group stage matches begin Sept. 18. The final will be in Warsaw on May 27, 2015. (Compiled by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.