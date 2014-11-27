Estoril's home Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven was suspended at halftime on Thursday due to adverse weather and will be finished on Friday, UEFA said.

"Due to the weather conditions, and the resulting unsuitable pitch conditions, the referee, in conjunction with the UEFA delegate, decided to abandon Thursday's UEFA Europa League Group E fixture between Estoril Praia and PSV Eindhoven before the start of the second half," UEFA said in a statement on their website (www.uefa.com).

Estoril were leading 3-2 when the game was abandoned after already heavy rain worsened during the halftime interval.

The match will be finished at 1600 GMT, Friday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis in London; editing by Greg Stutchbury)