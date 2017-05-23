STOCKHOLM May 23 A minute's silence for the victims of the Manchester bomb attack will be observed before the Europa League final in Stockholm on Wednesday between Manchester United and Ajax, UEFA has announced.

Speaking at the end of a media conference featuring two Ajax players, a UEFA official said that a minute's silence would be observed and that the opening ceremony would be scaled back in the wake of the attack at a pop concert in Manchester, in which 22 people died on Monday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Neil Robinson)