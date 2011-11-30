Nov 30 Europa League Group H results and standings on Wednesday. Braga (Portugal) 1 Birmingham City (England) 0 Maribor (Slovenia) 3 Club Bruges (Belgium) 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Bruges 5 3 1 1 11 8 10 2 Braga* 5 3 1 1 11 5 10 ------------------------- 3 Birmingham City 5 2 1 2 7 8 7 4 Maribor 5 0 1 4 6 14 1 * Denotes qualified for last 32 1-2: Next round Previous results: Sept. 15 Birmingham City 1 Braga 3 Club Bruges 2 Maribor 0 Sept 29 Maribor 1 Birmingham City 2 Braga 1 Club Bruges 2 Oct. 20 Club Bruges 1 Birmingham City 2 Maribor 1 Braga 1 Nov. 3 Braga 5 Maribor 1 Birmingham City 2 Club Bruges 2 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories