Dec 15 Europa League Group I results and
standings on Thursday.
Atletico Madrid 3 Stade Rennes 1
Udinese 1 Celtic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid* 6 4 1 1 11 4 13
2 Udinese* 6 2 3 1 6 7 9
-------------------------
3 Celtic 6 1 3 2 6 7 6
4 Stade Rennes 6 0 3 3 5 10 3
* Denotes qualified for last 32
Previous results:
Sept. 15
Atletico Madrid 2 Celtic 0
Udinese 2 Stade Rennes 1
Sept 29
Celtic 1 Udinese 1
Stade Rennes 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Oct. 20
Stade Rennes 1 Celtic 1
Udinese 2 Atletico Madrid 0
Nov. 3
Celtic 3 Stade Rennes 1
Atletico Madrid 4 Udinese 0
Nov. 30
Celtic 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Stade Rennes 0 Udinese 0
- - - -
