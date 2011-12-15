Dec 15 Europa League Group I results and standings on Thursday. Atletico Madrid 3 Stade Rennes 1 Udinese 1 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid* 6 4 1 1 11 4 13 2 Udinese* 6 2 3 1 6 7 9 ------------------------- 3 Celtic 6 1 3 2 6 7 6 4 Stade Rennes 6 0 3 3 5 10 3 * Denotes qualified for last 32 Previous results: Sept. 15 Atletico Madrid 2 Celtic 0 Udinese 2 Stade Rennes 1 Sept 29 Celtic 1 Udinese 1 Stade Rennes 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Oct. 20 Stade Rennes 1 Celtic 1 Udinese 2 Atletico Madrid 0 Nov. 3 Celtic 3 Stade Rennes 1 Atletico Madrid 4 Udinese 0 Nov. 30 Celtic 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Stade Rennes 0 Udinese 0 - - - - (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories