AMSTERDAM May 15 Benfica dominated the goalless first half of their Europa League final against Chelsea on Wednesday, but it was the London side's captain Frank Lampard who had the best chance, forcing a leaping save from Artur in the 38th minute.

Oscar Cardozo, Benfica's top scorer in Europe this season and Rodrigo both had shots blocked as Benfica queued up to attack Chelsea's goal in the first 15 minutes.

Cardozo's Argentine compatriot Nicolas Gaitan should have put the Lisbon side ahead in the 14th minute but sent his shot skywards.

Chelsea, playing their 68th game of the season, started to find their feet after 20 minutes with chances for Ramires, who made a surging run but failed to connect with the ball in the area and Oscar who sent a shot straight at the Benfica goalkeeper. (Writing by Clare Lovell)