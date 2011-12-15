BERNE Dec 15 Rubin Kazan, down to 10 men
after only 13 minutes, held on for a 1-1 draw at PAOK Salonika
to reach the Europa League knockout stages on Thursday at the
expense of last season's Champions League quarter-finalists
Tottenham Hotspur.
The English Premier League side, with only three outfield
players on the substitutes bench, won 4-0 at Shamrock Rovers but
finished third in Group A, one point behind the Russians.
Tottenham needed a win combined with a defeat for Rubin and
had to make up a difference of five goals to qualify and,
although it looked impossible to start with, it was on the cards
at the break in the respective games.
"At halftime we knew that the other team (Rubin) were losing
and thought we had a real chance," Spurs manager Harry Redknaopp
told ITV4. "We knew they had gone down to ten men."
Rubin fell behind to a Vierinha penalty in the 16th minute
after their goalkeeper Sergei Ryzhikov was sent off for scything
down Giorgos Georgiadis, while a second-string Tottenham side
had opened up a three-goal halftime lead at Shamrock.
But Paraguay forward Nelson Haedo Valdez sscored for Rubin
three minutes after the break, volleying in from the penalty
spot after Gokdeniz Karadeniz had cut the ball back.
South Africa midfielder Steven Pienaar, with his first goal
for Spurs, Andros Townsend and Jermain Defoe struck in a
16-minute spell before halftime to keep the Londoners in the
hunt.
Substitute Harry Kane then added the fourth in stoppage time
for Tottenham, who have fielded under-strength teams in all
their group games.
Shamrock's defeat in coach Michael O'Neill's last game in
charge, ended a 12-match European campaign that began in
mid-July and included progress to the third qualifying round of
the Champions League where they lost to FC Copenhagen.
That sent them into the Europa League playoff round where
they surprisingly eliminated Partizan Belgrade, only to lose all
six group games.
(Editing by To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories