* Sporting beat Manchester City 1-0 in Lisbon

* Atletico Madrid earn 3-1 home win over Beskitas

* Twente beat Schalke, Olympiakos win in Kharkiv

- By Brian Homewood

BERNE, March 8 Sporting central defender Xandao scored with a cheeky back-heel to earn a 1-0 win over Manchester City in their Europa League last 16 first-leg tie on Thursday, ending the Premier League leaders' run of six straight wins.

Atletico Madrid continued their impressive form under coach Diego Simeone by scoring three times in 14 first-half minutes to beat Besiktas 3-1 with two goals from Argentine Eduardo Salvio.

A Luuk de Jong penalty just past the hour mark gave Twente Enschede a 1-0 victory at home to 10-man Schalke 04 and Olympiakos won by the same score at Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv thanks to David Fuster's strike just after the break.

Schalke played the last hour half with 10 men after Joel Matip was sent off for upending De Jong in the incident which resulted in the spot kick.

Sporting produced some fluid midfield moves, much of it orchestrated by Chilean playmaker Matias Fernandez, in their entertaining match against Manchester City in Lisbon.

The only goal came in the 51st minute when a dipping Fernandez free kick was parried by Joe Hart to the feet of Xandao.

The defender's first effort was also blocked by Hart but the ball rebounded to the Brazilian who somehow back heeled it between the goalkeeper and the post.

City looked more dangerous after Mario Balotelli replaced Edin Dzeko in attack and Xandao was also the hero in added time when he blocked Sergio Aguero's goalbound shot with goalkeeper Rui Patricio beaten.

Salvio scored twice in four minutes to set Atletico on their way to victory over Besiktas at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid.

The 21-year-old netted from close range in the 24th minute and struck again with a right-foot effort from the edge of the area three minutes later.

Adrian Lopez added a third goal before the break as Atletico made it six wins, five draws and one defeat since Simeone, often said to have played with a knife between his teeth during his days as Argentina captain, took over in December.

Simao Sabrosa pulled one back for the Turkish visitors early in the second half giving them some hope for next week's return.

