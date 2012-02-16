Ashley Young of Manchester United (R) celebrates his goal against Ajax Amsterdam during their Europa League match in Amsterdam February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

LONDON Manchester United earned comfort in the unfamiliar surroundings of the Europa League with a 2-0 win at Ajax on Thursday which gave them complete control of their round of 32 tie.

Winger Ashley Young put the three-times European champions ahead just before the hour mark and forward Javier Hernandez extended their lead five minutes from time as United showed they meant business in a competition they would rather not be in.

Other teams to build a solid advantage ahead of next week's second legs were Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv who won 4-0 at Salzburg and Atletico Madrid who take back to Spain a 3-1 win over Lazio after fighting back from a goal down.

Germany's Schalke 04 were glad to grab an equaliser 15 minutes from time to draw 1-1 at Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen, while Legia Warsaw's tie with Sporting was also evenly balanced after a 2-2 draw in Poland.

In the day's other games, AZ Alkmaar beat Anderlecht 1-0 courtesy of Adam Maher's 35th-minute goal, and Lokomotiv Moscow came from behind to overcome Athletic Bilbao 2-1.

With seven European Cups between them, United and Ajax could easily have been meeting in the Champions League rather than the second-tier Europa League which both dropped into after group-stage exits from the elite club competition.

United manager Alex Ferguson named a strong team to back up his pre-match assertions they were taking the competition seriously but their first-half performance lacked a cutting edge.

The English champions picked up the pace after the break and made the breakthrough when Nani's cross eventually found Young in space and the England winger took his time to pick his spot through the legs of keeper Kenneth Vermeer.

Ajax had their chances but United keeper David de Gea kept the four-times European champions at bay with some excellent saves, including one at full stretch from Siem de Jong's curling shot in the first half.

United made absolutely sure they left the Netherlands in the driving seat when substitute Antonio Valencia broke to feed Hernandez, who exchanged passes with Wayne Rooney before slotting home on 85 minutes.

"I'm delighted with the scoreline but I think it was a very ordinary performance by us, we didn't reach any great heights in the game but we did improve in the second half and we probably deserved to win it," manager Alex Ferguson told Channel Five.

"Not taking anything for granted but at home at Old Trafford (for the second leg) the opportunity to get through is a big one."

United have never won this competion or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup, and it is the first time since 1995 that they are playing in the continent's second tier competition.

Their Premier League rivals Manchester City are in action later in the day at holders Porto. Last year's runners-up Braga were beaten 2-0 by visitors Besiktas on Tuesday.

