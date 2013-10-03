Anzhi Makhachkala's Lacina Traore (back) fights for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Vlad Chiriches during their Europa League soccer match at the Saturn stadium in Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

London Tottenham Hotspur exposed the weaknesses in Anzhi Makhachkala's star-shorn squad, winning 2-0 in Moscow to maintain their perfect start in the second round of Europa League group-stage matches on Thursday.

Jermain Defoe and Nacer Chadli scored first-half goals for the visitors who cruised through the Group K clash against the Russian side whose once-impressive lineup has been depleted by a recent clearout.

Sergio Floccari inspired a stunning late fightback for Lazio to draw 3-3 against Trabzonspor as Eintracht Frankfurt, Ruban Kazan, Sevilla and Fiorentina joined Racing Genk, Swansea City, Ludogorets and Salzburg in getting two wins from two games in their respective groups.

Valencia shrugged off the scars of their opening defeat by Swansea to secure three vital points in Russia with a 2-0 win at Kuban Krasnodar and Olympique Lyon were held to a 1-1 home draw by Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

PSV Eindhoven, who also suffered a surprise loss in their first match, recovered with a 2-0 win over Ukrainian side Chernomorets Odessa and stoppage-time goals rescued draws for PAOK Salonika and Rapid Vienna.

Tottenham and Anzhi have moved in different directions in recent months.

The Premier League side used the money they received from the world-record transfer of Gareth Bale to reinforce their squad, while their Russian opponents have suffered a more painful transition.

They put their entire first-team squad up for sale after their billionaire owner cut the club's budget, triggering an exodus of expensively-acquired players and a rapid descent to the foot of the Russian league table.

Among those who have fled the Dagestan-based side are Samuel Eto'o, who moved to Chelsea, Willian, who flirted with a move to Spurs before also heading to Stamford Bridge, and Yuri Zhirkov who joined Dynamo Moscow.

The biggest name left at the club is Lacina Traore, but the Ivory Coast striker was only fit enough for a place on the bench and his presence was missed as the visitors quickly got on top.

FIRST GOAL

The first goal arrived on 34 minutes thanks to sharp movement and a powerful finish from Defoe who found a yard of space inside the area and fired home a Lewis Holtby pass from 12 metres for his third goal in two group games.

He is now just one short of Martin Chivers's Tottenham European scoring record of 22 goals.

Nacer Chadli, one of Tottenham's numerous close-season arrivals, added the second six minutes later when he guided a cross from Kyle Walker precisely into the corner.

"Another great goal (from Defoe), great finish," Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas told reporters.

"He is doing extremely well whenever he's given the opportunity. He is very professional and has a great attitude, and is now just one off Martin Chivers. So, a great achievement from him."

Lazio striker Floccari made an emphatic impact in their Group J match in Trabzonspor, coming off the bench in the second half with his side trailing 3-1 and scoring two goals in as many minutes late in the game to grab a point for the Italians.

A second defeat for Valencia could have left them facing the possibility of a shock early exit but Paco Alcacer came off the bench to open the scoring and Sofiane Feghouli added a second late in the second half with a precise free kick.

The darker side of soccer showed its face in Sofia as 45 fans of Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb were detained for acts of violence before their team's 3-0 Europa League defeat by Bulgarian champions Ludogorets. (editing by Ed Osmond)