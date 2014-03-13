LONDON Jackson Martinez's superb finish and Helton's agile goalkeeping helped twice winners Porto beat Napoli 1-0 at home in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Valencia played more than 60 minutes with 10 men but still beat Ludogorets 3-0 in Bulgaria as the goals dried up for the previous round's big scorers Salzburg who were held to a 0-0 draw at Basel.

Porto's preparations for the tie were undermined when they parted company with coach Paulo Fonseca last Wednesday, but they still looked a well-drilled unit against Rafa Benitez's tactically-wily Italian side.

The Portuguese team survived an early second-half onslaught from Napoli thanks to the lithe reflexes of keeper Helton, who kept out a drilled shot on the turn from Gonzalo Higuain and blocked Raul Albiol's header from close range.

Minutes later they went ahead when Martinez showed a fine scorer's instinct to drop off his marker at the far post and rifle a volley into the net from 15 metres.

Napoli could have drawn level in stoppage time but Duvan Zapata slid the ball wide when picked out unmarked by a cross from the left.

Bulgarians Ludogorets, who beat Lazio on their surprise run to the last 16, fell behind against a Valencia team unbeaten since matchday one of the group stage when Antonio Barragan fired a low drive into the bottom corner after five minutes.

The Spanish side were reduced to 10 men 19 minutes later, however, when Seydou Keita was dismissed for bringing down Roman Bezjak, who spared the visitors a double punishment by fluffing the resulting penalty.

Valencia made the most of the let-off when Fede Cartabia volleyed the ball low into the bottom corner after 33 minutes and Philippe Senderos grabbed his first goal for the club, heading home unmarked in the second half.

Juninho Quixada was sent off for Ludogorets with 10 minutes remaining for kicking out.

Salzburg were fresh from a 6-1 aggregate success over Ajax Amsterdam in the last 32 but found Basel a tougher nut to crack in Switzerland.

