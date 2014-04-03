Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
LONDON Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci scored a valuable away goal in the 85th minute to snatch a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyon in their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and Basel, Porto and Benfica also grabbed first-leg victories.
Swiss side Basel took a huge step towards a second successive Europa League semi-final as Matias Delgado scored twice and Valentin Stocker netted a third in injury time in a 3-0 win over Valencia.
Porto and Benfica capped a good night for the Portuguese with 1-0 wins over Sevilla and AZ Alkmaar respectively.
Eliaquim Mangala scored with a header in the 31st minute for Porto at home to Spanish side Sevilla while Salvio volleyed home three minutes after halftime to give Benfica victory in the Netherlands.
American Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year ban for failing to properly file whereabouts information, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.