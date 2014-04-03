Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus celebrates after scoring against Olympique Lyon during the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LONDON Juventus's Leonardo Bonucci scored a valuable away goal in the 85th minute to snatch a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyon in their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and Basel, Porto and Benfica also grabbed first-leg victories.

Swiss side Basel took a huge step towards a second successive Europa League semi-final as Matias Delgado scored twice and Valentin Stocker netted a third in injury time in a 3-0 win over Valencia.

Porto and Benfica capped a good night for the Portuguese with 1-0 wins over Sevilla and AZ Alkmaar respectively.

Eliaquim Mangala scored with a header in the 31st minute for Porto at home to Spanish side Sevilla while Salvio volleyed home three minutes after halftime to give Benfica victory in the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Lovell)