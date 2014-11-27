Karim El Ahmadi of Feyenoord (L) fights for the ball with Grzegorz Krychowiak of Sevilla during their Europa League soccer match in Rotterdam November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

LONDON Feyenoord's Karim El Ahmadi scored a superb goal to help them reach the Europa League last 32 with a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Thursday that left the holders facing a winner-takes-all final game to stay in the competition.

Feyenoord scored early in the second half through Jens Toomstra, then withstood a concerted spell of pressure from the Spanish side before wrapping up the points when El Ahmadi received a bouncing ball and struck a precise, looping finish.

The result compounded a miserable week for Sevilla who were thrashed 5-1 by Barcelona on Saturday and must now get at least a point against Croatian side Rijeka in their final Group G game to continue the defence of their title.

Former European champions Feyenoord have joined Everton in the last 32 after the English Premier League side won 2-0 at VfL Wolfsburg with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas to ensure they will finish top of Group H.

Napoli have also made the knockout stages after a 0-0 draw at Sparta Prague guaranteed they would finish in the top two in Group I, while Trabzonspor reached the last 32 from Group L with a 3-1 home win over Metalist Kharkiv.

Salzburg, Fiorentina, Legia Warsaw and Dynamo Moscow had already booked places in the knockout phase, with the Russian side maintaining their perfect group stage record in a 2-1 comeback victory at home to Panathinaikos on Thursday.

The eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups will drop into the competition in the last 32.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)