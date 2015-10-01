Monaco's Stephan El Shaarawy (R) reacts as he scores against Tottenham's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (L) during their Europa League Group J soccer match at Louis II stadium in Monaco, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON Monaco's Stephan El Shaarawy came off the bench to rescue a late 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, while Schalke 04 and Fiorentina both scored four goals to record heavy wins in the Europa League on Thursday.

Schalke's Franco Di Santo bagged a hat-trick in a 4-0 home victory over Asteras Tripolis in Group K while Fiorentina crushed Portuguese side Belenenses 4-0 away in Group I with the injury-plagued Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi scoring his first goal since May 2014.

El Shaarawy, on loan from AC Milan, was a 60th-minute substitute and rose to head home a cross from the right to grab a battling Group J draw for the principality club who had fallen behind to a goal from a resurgent Erik Lamela in the first half.

Argentine Lamela bagged his third goal in his last four games, following up to tap home after new England call-up Dele Alli's shot was parried by Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic.

Despite being pegged back, Spurs will be satisfied with their night's work and top their group with four points, two ahead of third place Monaco who have now drawn both their opening matches.

Di Santo's treble for Schalke came within 17 first-half minutes, with the Argentine rounding off his hat-trick with a penalty a minute before halftime.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar grabbed his 49th European goal to make it 4-0 six minutes before the final whistle to leave Schalke top of Group K with two wins from their opening two games.

Fiorentina's Rossi made a welcome return to the scoresheet after recently coming back following 15 months out through injury.

The 28-year-old, who recently accepted a cut in salary and is still working his way back to form after a series of knee injuries, struck in the 90th minute to complete a resounding victory with a low shot beneath the keeper.

Lazio withstood a late fightback to win 3-2 in Group G against St Etienne, who had two players sent off, while Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon drew 1-1 in Group H with Gokhan Tore cancelling out Bryan Ruiz's early opener.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Rex Gowar)