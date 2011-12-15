* Rubin Kazan, Udinese, Bruges, Alkmaar qualify
* Tottenham, Celtic, Austria Vienna, Birmingham go out
* Draw for last 32 takes place on Friday
BERNE, Dec 15 Rubin Kazan, Udinese, Bruges
and AZ Alkmaar qualified for the Europa league knockout stages
on Thursday and will go into the draw for the round of 32 with
big guns Manchester United and Manchester City after their
Champions League elimination.
Rubin Kazan, down to 10 men after 13 minutes, held on for a
1-1 draw at PAOK Salonika to qualify at the expense of last
season's Champions League quarter-finalists Tottenham Hotspur.
The under-strength English Premier League side, with only
three outfield players on the bench, won 4-0 at Shamrock Rovers
but finished third in Group A, one point behind the Russians.
Udinese's Antonio Di Natale volleyed an equaliser in first
half stoppage time to give the Italians the point they needed at
home to Celtic who had taken the lead through Gary Hooper. The
1-1 draw left Udinese second in Group I behind Atletico Madrid.
Bruges also went through with a 1-1 home draw versus last
year's Europa League finalists Braga, who played most of the
Group H match with 10 men, as did Dutch league leaders Alkmaar
by the same scoreline against Metalist Kharkiv in Group G.
Bjorn Vleminckx opened the scoring for Bruges just after the
break against a Braga side who had defender Elderson sent off in
the 16th minute for a trip on Vadis Odjidja but the Portuguese
outfit equalised with a fine strike from Ewerton in the 65th.
English Championship (second division) side Birmingham City
beat Maribor 1-0 but finished a point behind group winners
Bruges and Braga who had already qualified.
Alkmaar's Adam Maher equalised seconds after Metalist went
ahead late in the first half through Marko Devic and the point
kept the Dutch side in second place just above Austria Vienna,
who beat visitors Malmo 2-0, on goal difference.
The draw for the round of 32 will be held on Friday.
FIVE GOALS
Tottenham needed a win combined with a defeat for Rubin and
had to make up a difference of five goals to qualify and,
although it looked impossible to start with, it was on the cards
at the break in the respective games.
"At halftime we knew that the other team (Rubin) were losing
and thought we had a real chance," Spurs manager Harry Redknapp
told ITV4. "We knew they had gone down to ten men."
Rubin fell behind to a Vierinha penalty in the 16th minute
after their goalkeeper Sergei Ryzhikov was sent off for scything
down Giorgos Georgiadis, while a second-string Tottenham side
had opened up a three-goal halftime lead at Shamrock.
But Paraguay forward Nelson Haedo Valdez scored for Rubin
three minutes after the break, volleying in from the penalty
spot after Gokdeniz Karadeniz had cut the ball back.
South Africa midfielder Steven Pienaar, with his first goal
for Spurs, Andros Townsend and Jermain Defoe struck in a
16-minute spell before halftime to keep the Londoners in the
hunt.
Substitute Harry Kane then added the fourth in stoppage time
for Tottenham, who have fielded under-strength teams in all
their group games.
Shamrock's defeat in coach Michael O'Neill's last game in
charge, ended a 12-match European campaign that began in
mid-July and included progress to the third qualifying round of
the Champions League where they lost to FC Copenhagen.
That sent them into the Europa League playoff round where
they surprisingly eliminated Partizan Belgrade, only to lose all
six group games.
