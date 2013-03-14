LONDON, March 14 Tottenham Hotspur survived a stirring Inter Milan fightback to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on away goals when Emmanuel Adebayor pounced in extra time as the Premier League club lost 4-1 in Thursday's second leg.

Inter went into the match trailing 3-0 after being outplayed in last week's first leg in London but strikes from Antonio Cassano, Rodrigo Palacio and a William Gallas own goal brought them level on aggregate against a shell-shocked Spurs side.

But Adebayor, who had spurned a glorious chance at the end of the first half when Tottenham trailed 1-0, got a vital away goal when he slid the ball past Samir Handanovic in the 96th minute after Mousa Dembele's shot was parried by the keeper.

Inter's Ricardo Alvarez made it 4-4 on aggregate with 10 minutes of extra time remaining st the San Siro when he headed in a Cassano cross but twice UEFA Cup winners Spurs held on.

Zenit St Petersburg went out to Basel 2-1 on aggregate despite a 1-0 win on the night after missing a late penalty against the Swiss, who played the second half with 10 men.

Roman Shirokov's 86th minute spot kick was saved by Basel keeper Yann Sommer as Russia's 2008 UEFA Cup winners failed to level the aggregate score at 2-2 after Basel had Marcelo Diaz sent off at the end of the first period.

Axel Witsel got Zenit back into the tie with a close range header on the half-hour but the Swiss side's 2-0 home win from last week's first leg, when they scored twice in the last seven minutes, was enough to see them through to the last eight.

Fellow big-spending Russians Rubin Kazan had a better night than Zenit with a battling 2-0 extra-time win over Spaniards Levante after Venezuelan Salomon Rondon scored 10 minutes into the extra period with a precise finish past Keylor Navas.

Vladimir Dyadun wrapped up the victory in the second period of extra time with a breakaway goal as Levante pressed for an equaliser to end Spanish interest in this year's competition. (Writing by Tom Pilcher; Editing by Ken Ferris)