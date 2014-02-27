LONDON Feb 27 Porto's Nabil Ghilas scored in the 86th minute to secure a 3-3 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, sending the Portuguese side through to the last 16 of the Europa League on away goals.

After Porto squandered a two-goal advantage to draw the first leg 2-2, they fell two goals behind in the second before fighting back to level first at 2-2 and then 3-3 on the night.

Napoli and Ludogorets also came out on top in thrilling second leg ties with the Serie A side scoring two late goals to beat Swansea City 3-1 on the night and aggregate.

Bulgarian side Ludogorets ousted Lazio thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Juninho Quixada that gave them a 3-3 draw and 4-3 aggregate success.

Salzburg completed a resounding 6-1 aggregate thrashing of Ajax Amsterdam, winning 3-1 on the night after inflicting a bruising away defeat last week.

Spanish club Real Betis secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Rubin Kazan by winning 2-0 away from home with Nono and Ruben Castro getting the goals.

Sevilla beat Slovenian outfit Maribor 2-1 with goals from Jose Antonio Reyes and Kevin Gameiro to go through 4-3 on aggregate while Viktoria Plzen beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1, going through 3-2 over the two legs.

